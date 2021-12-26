Maka Hiki to bring tropical delicacies to Tai Hang

Though travel is not yet feasible, Hong Kong restaurateur Maxence Traverse is traversing his Hong Kong guests into a tropical paradise in the newly opened Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill.

As an expert at coming up with inventive cocktail menus for audiences across the globe, Max Traverse now expands his creativity to food menus with the help of seasoned Chef Consultant Russell Doctrove. To bring Tiki cuisine to fruition, all of the restaurant’s dishes are inspired by the world’s tropical islands located in the Caribbean, Polynesia, Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.

Some of the must-try dishes include the sweet and sour Mauritian Tamarind, Mango and Pineapple Salad; Spicy Beef Salad made with perfectly seared Australian tenderloin; Grilled Mahi Mahi curry garnished with coconut cream, chili oil, and crispy shallots; and ‘Seychelles’ King Prawns inspired by the island country Seychelles, which used to be the land of the pirate.

If you want to top up the meal with a bit of tipsiness, some of its signature cocktails are ready for you to try, including the rum-based Maka Hiki Punch with tart maraschino liqueur, grapefruit, and lemon undertones; and the Dum Dum Give Me Rum Rum! (HKD150) which samples four types of rum and is served in quirky tiki glasses. Guests that want all the taste without the kick can switch the rum for the non-alcoholic Lyre’s.

Surrounded by the restaurant’s warm timber and bamboo interior and bar, along with two lush outdoor terrace areas. Guests can be sure to share some bites and enjoy a drink with friends and immerse themselves in a wonderfully green oasis and find the rejuvenating escape they are looking for.