British chef Simon Rogan to open natural wine bar in Hong Kong

Michelin-starred British chef Simon Rogan and an avid advocate for farm-to-table movement has unveiled his latest venture in Hong Kong: The Baker & The Bottleman, a modern bakery by day and a natural wine bar by night in Hong Kong’s bustling Wanchai area.

This is the latest venture from the renowned chef following the success of Aulis Development Kitchen & Chef’s Table, and one Michelin-starred and Michelin Green Star-recipient Roganic Hong Kong.

Chef Simon Rogan’s latest venture in Hong Kong, The Baker & The Bottleman, is set to open later this month (pic: The Baker & The Bottleman)

The Baker & The Bottleman is set to open doors in late December 2021 at the gourmet and lifestyle oasis of Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

“We are advocating traditional baking techniques that have been around for hundreds of years, as well as low-intervention wine-making. We aim to serve natural ingredients within a fun and modern space that caters perfectly to the metropolitan lifestyle – for the forward-thinkers who are ready to set an example and make a change,” says Chef Simon Rogan.

The Baker

Characterised by an honest approach and an environmentally friendly spirit, The Baker & The Bottleman brings a refreshing change of pace for metropolitan lifestyles. Staying true to Simon Rogan’s long-standing ethos of sustainability, The Baker & The Bottleman’s award-winning team of chefs and bakers led by Executive Chef Oli Marlow will produce all food in-house from scratch, observe the seasons to utilize the best ingredients, and work with the finest local suppliers.

The bakery’s convivial space also features a welcoming upstairs space to enjoy a hearty pastry, locally-sourced coffee from Accro Coffee, and loose-leaf teas from a boutique tea merchant in Hong Kong. Age-old artisanal pastry-making techniques and flavours with a strong British heritage are distinctive in each menu item – including British pastries, cakes and bread – baked and served fresh throughout the morning and afternoon.

The natural wine list is carefully curated by the Roganic team – overseen by Master Sommelier Pierre Brunelli. (pic: The Baker & The Bottleman)

The Bottleman

In the evening, The Baker & The Bottleman’s upstairs space will transform into a relaxed and casual wine bar serving natural wines alongside snacks, cold cuts and cheese for office goers to unwind after a long day.

The natural wine list is carefully curated by the Roganic team – overseen by Master Sommelier Pierre Brunelli – with the aim to introduce a unique portfolio of natural, organic and biodynamic wine growers to Hong Kong.

As with food suppliers, The Baker & The Bottleman chooses to only work with winemakers with whom strong friendships and trust have been forged over the years. Featured winemakers fit certain criteria set out by the Simon Rogan team, including advocating a farming culture that doesn’t harm the planet, that supports biodiversity, and empowers local communities.