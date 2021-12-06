Shaw + Smith buys Australia’s Blewitt Springs Vineyard

Shaw + Smith’s founders, Martin Shaw and Michael Hill Smith MW, and joint CEOs Adam Wadewitz and David LeMire MW, have bought Blewitt Springs vineyard in McLaren Vale to make three single vineyard wines, the winery has announced.

The new purchase will enable Blewitt Springs to produce three single vineyard wines, a Grenache, Shiraz and Chenin Blanc, under the MMAD Vineyard label, created by the four partners.

The MMAD Vineyard partnership, named after Martin, Michael, Adam and David, is committed to great vineyards and this 18ha site is about very old vines, a great location farmed for quality and vine health, and making wines that reflect the site and season.

The MMAD Vineyard is planted to Grenache, Shiraz, and Chenin Blanc with the oldest vines, Grenache and Shiraz, planted in 1939, 1941 and 1964, respectively.

Martin Shaw, Michael Hill-Smith MW, David-LeMire-MW, Adam Wadewitz (Photography-credit: Adam Bruzzone)

MMAD Vineyard partner, David LeMire MW, said: “This is rare earth, and the old vines are a precious resource and part of our viticultural history that we are grateful to have the chance to work with.”

Chief Winemaker, Adam Wadewitz, continued: “We have been looking around the area since 2014 and thinking about that unique little part of the Vale, higher but influenced by the sea with beautiful old vines, sand and ironstone.

“Originally we were drawn to the Grenache and Chenin being both old vine and interesting but the Shiraz has been a real surprise, too.”

The 2021 MMAD Vineyard wines will be released in the second half of 2022.