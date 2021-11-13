Krug presents Les Créations de 2008 in HK

The House of Krug is launching Les Créations de 2008, a Champagne collection consisting of Krug 2008 and Krug Grande Cuvée 164 ème Édition with a unique sensory pairing with music and food.

In honour of Les Créations de 2008, the House collaborated with the experimental electronic jazz trio Manvsmachine (MVM) to present a unique tasting journey on 25th and 26th October in Hong Kong.

Manvsmachine music band composed pieces inspired by Krug 2008 collection (pic: Champagne Krug)

The guests first discovered Krug’s craftsmanship and later delighted in MVM’s onstage musical interpretations of Les Créations de 2008. The journey then ended with a phenomenal food experience curated and served by a Hong Kong Krug Ambassade Chef Guillaume Galliot, of Michelin-starred French restaurant Caprice at Four Seasons Hong Kong.

For Krug 2008, the bottles were kept for 12 years in Krug’s cellars before the release. The year 2008 was one of Champagne’s coolest years in 14 years and one of the least sunny years in almost half a century. The rare absence of extreme conditions favoured a slow and steady grape maturation and brought great complexity to the wine.

A selection of Pinot Noir plots’ wines constitutes more than 53% of the blend. They come primarily from Krug’s plots of the Montagne de Reims Sud, including Aÿ, Mareuil, Bouzy and Ambonnay. The 25% Meunier plots’ wines help bring tension and citrus, while 22% of aromatic Chardonnay plots’ wines imbue the blend with fruit.

Krug Les Creation De 2008 presented in Hong Kong (pic: Champagne Krug)

Krug 2008 received a full 100 points rating from wine critic James Suckling this year, “The palate has a long, powerful and smooth-honed feel with very assertive citrus flavors, driven by long acidity. A perfect 2008.” he described.

Krug Grande Cuvée 164 ème Édition is a blend of 127 wines from 11 different years ranging from 1990 to 2008. To complement the intensity of the 2008’s harvest, wines from plots in the Montagne de Reims Sud were selected for freshness, and plots in the Côte des Blancs contribute to the spice and warmth. 32% of the final blend came from reserve wines from the House’s library.

The Champagne was rated 17 out of 20 by the wine critic Jancis Robinson in 2018, “Well balanced and very youthful with lots of interest and detail. Good stuff.” she commented.

Krug 2008 can be purchased by itself or within a special ‘Les Creations de 2008’ including Krug Grande Cuvée 164 ème Édition. Only 1,600 of the set exists worldwide.

The House of Krug was founded by Joseph Krug in the famous Champagne region Reims in 1843 and has spanned six generations of the Krug family until it was bought by LVMH.