2021 Cathay Hong Kong IWSC results announced

The full results of the 13th Cathay Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition (HK IWSC) were announced with 52 trophies awarded to global wine, spirit, sake and beer producers.

Apart from the 107 gold, 496 silver and 372 bronze medals awarded to top quality beverages, 10 green medals were also awarded to producers who demonstrated a commitment to sustainability.

This year, the wine and spirits judging took place at The Arca, a newly opened hotel in the southside of Hong Kong. Thousands of beverages were examined by 52 judges led by Master of Wine Debra Meiburg in late September.

The calibration tasting was also joined by a guest VIP international wine judge at-large, Cleighton Cornelius, senior winemaker at Mud House, New Zealand who was trained in Europe at Chambolle-Musigny (France), Rheingau (Germany), and Cyprus.

HK IWSC food and wine pairing judging (pic: HK IWSC)

As the hosting city, Hong Kong conquered the competition by winning all the trophies in the beer category. Young Master Brewery won six of the eight trophies, including the Best Beer. Carbon Brew won the other two trophies of Best IPA and Best Pale Lager this year.

Outside Hong Kong, the most prolific medal winner of this year is Australia, with the record of 11 trophies, 19 gold, 100 silver and 103 bronze medals. Its top performing trophies include Best Chardonnay, Riesling, Shiraz/Syrah and Cabernet /Cabernet Blends.

The top performing wine Vandemonian Coal River Valley Tasmanian Chardonnay 2020 was awarded three trophies, namely Best Chardonnay, Best White Wine from Australia and Best Wine of Australia.

HK IWSC judges (pic: HK IWSC)

Japan gained five trophies back in their clutches after five years abroad. Its Sakurao Single Malt Japanese Whisky 1st Release Cask Strength won the Best Worldwide Whisky/Whiskey.

Old World countries including Austria, Spain and Portugal equally took four trophies each. Among the three, wines from Portugal demonstrated their adaptability with Asian cuisine. It snapped three trophies including Best Wine with Chinese Stir-fried String Beans, Japanese Grilled Beef Tongue and Grilled Minced Chicken Skewer respectively.

Spain’s Castilla y León was awarded for the first time with the regional trophy Best Wine from Castilla y León and Best Tempranillo.

Both France and New Zealand gained three trophies. For France, Burgundy returned to glory with Château de Pommard Clos Marey-Monge Micault 2019 winning Best Pinot Noir and Best Wine from France. New Zealand’s Kono Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 was awarded Best Sauvignon Blanc for its signature variety.

In the Americas, USA won Best Wine from USA with its Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rye Barrel-Aged Red Blend 2018, and Best Bourbon with its Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey. Cuba’s Higuana 12 won their first trophy ever in the Rum category.

Other countries including Scotland, South Africa, Thailand and Georgia are also featured on the trophy board of 2021.