ProWine Shanghai mounts a cautious return

Amidst travel restrictions to China and sporadic outbreaks, ProWine Shanghai 2021 will go ahead on November 9-11 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. Admittedly, even with vaccination rollout and strict tracking measures, Chinese wine market has yet to get its mojo back as wine consumption at banquets and social events are closely monitored.

Last year, the pandemic has wiped out virtually all wine fairs, and despite improved situation, Vinexpo Shanghai earlier has announced its cancellation. ProWine Shanghai, as one of the handful wine fairs that still manage to hold its own, actually reported a 20% increase in exhibition space, as business resumes in the new normal.

Last year’s ProWine Shanghai exceeded expectation despite pandemic (pic: ProWine Shanghai)

As it makes a comeback during an improving yet ongoing battle against Covid-19, new rules and protocols rank high, and in absence of international travels, the fair organizer’s ability to provide a meaningful and engaging platform for both international exhibitors and domestic buyers is put to the test.

Here, we talk to Josh Gu, head of ProWine Shanghai, to see how the fair organizer has pivoted and adapted to the new normal while hosting a large-scale trade event in China. Without international travels, Gu shares how the fair is helping overseas exhibitors and Chinese buyers to maximize their experiences and the safety measures the organizer has taken so far. Being an experienced China hand, Gu also gives a level-headed assessment of Chinese wine market and the highlights from the upcoming fair.

