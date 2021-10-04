Bollinger launches limited edition James Bond Champagne in Hong Kong

In celebration of over 40 years of partnership as the Official Champagne of 007 and the upcoming film No Time To Die, Champagne Bollinger has produced a limited edition Champagne that brings together three icons: Bollinger’s signature Special Cuvée, the Aston Martin DB5 and the legendary British secret agent, James Bond.

The wine is unveiled on September 30, the global release date of the much awaited No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond film and the swan song for actor Daniel Craig as the secret agent.

Champagne Bollinger (pic: Jebsen Fine Wines)

The limited-edition gift box features the silhouette of James Bond alongside his Aston Martin DB5, with the colour way of the gift box echoes the silver birch finish of the DB5. The Bollinger lettering and logos are depicted in gold, and the iconic Special Cuvée bottle has been adapted to feature a black and gold neck collar with a 007 blazon.

The Champagne is distributed in Hong Kong via Jebsen Fine Wines and carries a retail price of HK$680 a bottle.

Partnering with The Peninsula Hong Kong, Bollinger will have a month-long showcase at The Verandah in October, with special installations dedicated to the release of the limited-edition Champagne launched for the film. The showcase is open to the public for viewing.

To support the collaboration between the brands, The Peninsula Hong Kong will be introducing Champagne afternoon tea to be served at The Lobby and The Verandah Café.