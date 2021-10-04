Penfolds Superblend leads 2021 Australian collection

Penfolds has launched two superblends expanding its premium portfolio that included Grange, G4 and Quantum from its American wine collection.

The two wines, Superblend 802.A and 802.B Cabernet Shiraz, represent two unique interpretations of the iconic Australian blend – Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz.

Selected from the coveted 2018 South Australian vintage, both wines include significant parcels of fruit from the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra with smaller blending components also sourced from Wrattonbully, Robe and Clare Valley.

Penfolds Superblend 802.A (pic: TWE)

The Cabernet Sauvignon comprises 68% of the 802.A blend, while the 32% shiraz comes from Shiraz. The grapes for Penfolds 2018 Superblend 802-A Cabernet Shiraz were aged separately in new American oak hogsheads for 22 months prior to being blended.

802.B varietal composition is close to evenly split with Cabernet Sauvignon contributing 55% and shiraz 45% of the blend respectively. The components were blended post vintage, completing 19 months maturation in French oak hogsheads.

“Cabernet and Shiraz can be blended in many ways. Australian examples of their successful interwoven synergy are well documented, and Penfolds 1962 Bin 60A Cabernet Shiraz remains an internal beacon”, said Penfolds Chief Winemaker, Peter Gago.

“These two new wines are immediately Penfolds, yet different … propelling varied attributes that will challenge and engage. Spoilt by choice – A-Grade cabernet sauvignon and A-Grade shiraz from a wonderful harvest; French and American oak barrels of the highest quality … and that much-coveted ingredient, time. And, winemaking blending freedom to re-configure the expected”, said Gago.

The two wines will be released sequentially and are designed to be collected. The first release, Penfolds 2018 Superblend 802.A Cabernet Shiraz, will be available in 750ml for AUD$900 a bottle (HK$5100) and AUD$2,250 (HK$12,740).

In November, 802.A will also be available to purchase alongside a limited-edition collectable decanter. Superblend 802.B will be released the following year, in August 2022.

Grange celebrates 70th anniversary (pic: TWE)

In addition to the two superblends, Penfolds unveiled its 2021 Collection. With the collection, Penfolds flagship Grange celebrates its 70th anniversary (1951 experimental – 2021).

“The original aspiration for Grange was to create a red wine ‘capable of staying alive for a minimum of 20 years’. Tell that to sexagenarian vintages such as ’52, ’53, ’55 & ’62! Stunningly drinkable in 2021! In modern parlance – under-promise, over-deliver! Long may it continue … and modern Grange vintages such as ’08, ’10 & ’16 patiently await judgement in 2071!” said Gago.

Beyond Grange, the wines within the Collection stand proudly in a release that offers multi-region and multi- vineyard blends, single-region wines and a single-vineyard wine.