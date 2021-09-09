TWE to switch to renewable energy by 2024

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) today announced it was joining the RE100 global renewable power initiative as part of the premium wine company’s commitment to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2024 across its global operations.

TWE’s premium wines including Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Pepperjack, Wynns, and Squealing Pig will be made with 100% renewable electricity by 2024, the group says.

As part of its transition to renewable power, TWE Chief Corporate Services Officer Kirsten Gray said the company was also taking action to improve energy efficiency and minimise energy use.

TWE says it will switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2024 across its global operations (pic: TWE)

“We have more than 12,700 hectares of vineyards globally, so we understand the importance of managing and planning for the impacts of climate change – not only as a global premium wine producer but also as a responsible business that operates in communities all around the world,” Gray said.

“As we all work towards a cleaner world, we’re proud to be one of the early wine industry adopters to join RE100 alongside some of the world’s most influential businesses. We know that global warming is happening faster than previously predicted, which is why we have set the bold target for our global operations to be powered with renewable electricity by 2024,” Gray said.

RE100 Australian Coordinator Jon Dee said: “Vineyards have always relied on the sun to produce the grapes for wine. It makes business sense for TWE to go the next step and use the sun to power the facilities that turn their grapes into wines.”

“This plan will help TWE to lead the way in addressing climate change. When consumers drink these premium wines, they’ll know that the sun is helping TWE to grow and produce their wine in a cleaner and greener way.”

Head of RE100 at Climate Group Sam Kimmins said: “Treasury Wine Estate’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity by 2024 demonstrates their leadership in the energy transition. Together, our RE100 members represent a powerful force for positive change, and we encourage all large-scale businesses to join us.”

Gray said the company’s commitment to RE100 is built on a legacy of reducing energy consumption and identifying alternatives to minimise the environmental impact of its wines.

“Electricity currently accounts for approximately 75% of our Scope 1 and 2 emissions and we’ve already begun the transition to renewable electricity through solar panel installations and solar hot water at key sites around the world,” Gray said.

TWE’s renewable electricity target forms part of its broader sustainability agenda which includes net zero carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 and a range of activities to prepare for, and adapt to a changing climate.

“We’re committed to continuing to identify, trial, and implement opportunities to improve the energy efficiency and emissions profile of our business and to ensure our efforts are informed and supported by industry-led expertise,” Gray said.