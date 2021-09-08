Eco-friendly Sea Change wine inks deal with China’s EMW

Sea Change, a self-claimed ethically sourced eco-friendly wine collection, has inked an exclusive distribution deal with China’s leading wine merchant, EMW Fine Wines, for the mainland market.

According to its website, the wines use “lighter-weight glass bottles, renewable plant-based closures and label paper from sustainable forests made in part from grape waste”.

The two ranges that will be distributed by EMW in China are the Sea Turtle collection and the Whale collection. The former consists of a Sauvignon Blanc and a Merlot, made using grapes from Europe, without providing information on its origin or viticulture methods.

The Whale range are made by Château Canet in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of Southern France, and it includes three IGP quality wines: a zesty Sauvignon Blanc, a fruit-forward Merlot and a rosé, according to information on its website.

The company says with each wine sold, a minimum of €0.25 cents is donated to its charity partners around the globe aiming at protecting our oceans, including Rendu Ocean China.

Sea Change’s Turtle range and Whale range will be available in mainland China through EMW Fine Wines (Pic: Sea Change)

Will Bray, Director at Sea Change says, “We’re delighted to have found a partner like East Meets West Fine Wines to represent Sea Change in Mainland China. We are certain that with their strong network and relationships built up over 18 years of supplying exceptional wines to the market, we can further raise the profile of Sea Change and drive forward on our mission of reducing single use plastics and raising money for marine conservation organizations in the region.”

Olivier Six, CEO at EMW Fine Wines says, “We believe strongly in Sea Change’s mission to raise awareness for ocean conservation. Consumers and businesses not only want to enjoy great wines but also have a growing demand for more sustainable and environmentally friendly options. We are delighted to be able to represent Sea Change in Mainland China.”

“In addition, we are delighted to announce the strengthening of our partnership with Rendu Ocean in Mainland China. Every bottle sold through this new distribution partnership will raise funds to support their conservation and education initiatives,” adds Bray of Sea Change.

Sea Change wines are also available in Hong Kong and in Ole supermarket in mainland China.