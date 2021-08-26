Telford takes on Champagne Henri Giraud for Hong Kong

Telford International Company Limited has taken on Champagne Henri Giraud, the oldest family-owned Champagne house that’s still under the ownership of its founding family, for the Hong Kong market.

Henri Giraud was previously distributed by Sarment Fine Wines, which has announced its closure this April.

According to Telford, the company will now be tasked with distributing the Champagne’s house’s cuvees for Hong Kong’s on trade sector from its entry level Esprit Nature to the ultra premium Argonne.

In addition, the house’s rare still wines of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, as well as a Sherry-like fortified wine made using solera system are also available for wine geeks by request, says Telford.

The full range of Henri Giraud wines including its Champagnes, still wines and a fortified wine are now available in Hong Kong via Telford (pic: Vino Joy News)

Founded in 1625, Henri Giraud counts itself as one of the oldest family-owned Champagne houses that’s still under the ownership of its founding family.

Located in grand cru village of Aÿ, Champagne, the house has pioneered a return to oak from the forests of Argonne just east of Reims that was traditionally used in Champagne before the adoption of stainless steel.

Argonne oak tree (pic: Henri Giraud)

The house apparently identified more than 10 different terroirs to grow Argonne oak for different Champagne ageing. The oak is believed to be denser and have finer grain, with an average age of 250 years.

It gives a gentler, less aggressive texture and flavor to Champagne wines than oak from elsewhere in France, according to the winery.

The small boutique house has about 10 ha of estate vineyards in Aÿ, and makes around 250,000 bottles a year.

According to Julien Morin, Brand Ambassador of Henri Giraud Asia, the house sets aside 5% of its annual production for experiments, which resulted in above-mentioned two still wines and fortified wine.

The house today is helmed by 13th generation family member Claude Giraud with Sebastien Le Golvet as its cellar master.