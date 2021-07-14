Hong Kong’s Northeast merges with High Spirits

Hong Kong’s family-owned wine and spirits merchant, Northeast Wines & Spirits, has announced that it has merged with a local spirits specialist, High Spirits HK.

“This is a significant move for Northeast and will secure our future as a total beverage solutions company,” says Betsy Haynes, Managing Director at Northeast Wines & Spirits. “High Spirits is an attractive business to us with a top portfolio and an experienced team.”

Betsy Haynes, Managing Director of Northeast Wines and Spirits (pic: Northeast)

“At High Spirits, our business was expanding and joining with Northeast has given us an opportunity to capitalise on that and serve wider channels and categories,” says Tom Wood, formerly General Manager at High Spirits and now Head of Spirits at Northeast “Despite the tough times for F&B we have still been able to adapt to our clients’ needs and now we look forward to helping them get back to growth.

Founded in 1993 by Lillian Haynes, Northeast Wines & Spirits has become known for its specialty for New World wine portfolio for Hong Kong market.

Over the years the business has grown and recently has started to build a strong spirits portfolio, which will be significantly enhanced with the High Spirits portfolio and team’s addition.

For seven years now, since Wood and O’Toole founded High Spirits, they have established themselves in the spirits business with category leading brands and an approach to service that only experienced Mixologists & Bartenders can offer.

With the new merger, Betsy Haynes will remain as Managing Director, Dean Aslin as General Manager, while Tom Wood will head up the newly formed Spirits Division. Braedon Links has also been promoted to lead the Wine Division.

The combined company now represents 75 Brands from 12 countries.