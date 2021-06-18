A century of Haut-Brion to go under hammer

A rare collection of Bordeaux first growth Château Haut-Brion, with a century of vintages spanning from 1891 to 2002 will go under hammer in Hong Kong this month.

Featuring over 290 lots of Château Haut-Brion in vintages spanning from 1891 to 2002, the line-up includes the legendary vintages of 1989 (in double magnum), 1982, 1961, 1959, 1945, in addition to the historical vintages of 1929 and 1928.

All the red wines from Château Haut-Brion and La Mission Haut-Brion up to and including 1983 were reconditioned at the château in 2020, with a smaller number recorked in 1994, according to the auction house.

Château Haut-Brion 1959 (pic: Sotheby’s)

This is part of a single-owner auction to be held in Hong Kong on 25 June. The sale is estimated at HK$10.5- 15 million (US$1.4-1.9 million) for a total of 466 lots of the finest Bordeaux wines.

“This is one of those rare windows into wine history that mark a lifetime of vinous discovery,” says Serena Sutcliffe MW, honorary chairman of Sotheby’s Wine.

“It reminds me of childhood fairy tales, of treasures slumbering for decades and then miraculously revealed. In this case, the sleeping took place in perfect cellar conditions and these legendary wines emerge from over a century ago, in one instance, to shine a light on what fascinates us all – the mystery of how wines evolve. This collection provides an unrivalled opportunity to follow this thread, through the lens of the First Growths of Bordeaux,” she adds.

Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s Wine, adds that the wines are in excellent condition and never left Bordeaux until being shipped to Hong Kong for the auction.

Other highlights include mature First Growths from Lafite, Latour and Margaux, and on the Right Bank, Petrus, Cheval Blanc and Yquem.