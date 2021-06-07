Álvaro Palacios unveils new bottle designs for top wines

One of Spain’s most influential wineries, Álvaro Palacios, has announced that four of its top wines will be encased in history-inspired new bottles starting from the 2019 vintage.

The four wines, Les Aubaguetes, La Baixada, Dofí and L’Ermita, will be presented in a Burgundian style bottle inspired by history, deepening their links to Old World traditions and, in particular, to the profound emotional and spiritual imprint of our mystical and luminous Priorat, the winery explains.

Álvaro Palacios’ new bottle designs for its four top wines draw historical inspirations (pic: Álvaro Palacios)

The sight and feel of the gently curved glass gives the impression of being able to sense the joy of a primal energy that has travelled through centuries, transmitted through the glance of an eye, through hard work and enthusiasm.

For great personalization, exclusivity and security, the bottles are discretely engraved on the base with the “P” symbol, a brand that marks all of the wineries and vineyards from Álvaro Palacios – Spain.

The evolution of the design towards the new bottle started a few years ago,

with Les Aubaguetes and La Baixada first.

The bottom of the bottle is engraved with a letter “P” (pic: Álvaro Palacios)

“We soon noticed that the most qualified segments of the international market

naturally assumed this change, which was based on a search for coherence.

Now all of our wines in the highest echelons will be packaged in a way that reflects their distinctive nature and historic typicity.

“The ancestral roots of evocative Burgundian origins, united to the most classic of Piedmontese adaptations. Added to these influences from Europe’s most prestigious regions, a central argument: their accordance with the deep imprint left by the monasteries in Priorat, documented since the 12th Century.

“Finally, we should not forget the continued existence of certain historic wines

bottled in Burgundy bottles throughout the whole of the Ebro valley, such as the

traditional Priorats and all the Garnachas, from classic Rioja to the estuary,” the winery expands.

The wines are available in Hong Kong and Macau via Links Concept.