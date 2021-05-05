Sotheby’s spring wine sales aims over HK$80m

Sotheby’s Wine will present The Ultimate European Cellar From a Visionary Collector, a “landmark” single-owner wine sale featuring over 970 lots of Europe’s greatest wines (estimated at HK$60-82 million / US$7.7-10.6 million), in Hong Kong on 28 May.

Amassed over decades, the depth and breadth of the collection is a result of regular visits to vineyards, assessments of vintages, crus and terroirs, study of winemaking methods and changes with generations, followed by astute and perceptive wine buying, according to Sotheby’s.

Adam Bilbey, Head of Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits, Asia and Europe, says: “It is a great privilege for us to be entrusted with the sale of such an extraordinary cellar, one of the most historic collections to come to market in recent memory. Both in terms of scale and provenance, this collection is a glorious testament to a visionary collector. But as so often happens, that passion can lead to cellar overcrowding, resulting in a truly wonderful opportunity for wine lovers from across the world to appreciate and nurture these spectacular bottles.”

75 lots of Henri Jayer will be on offer, estimated in excess of HK$29.8 million / US$3.8 million. (pic: Sotheby’s)

The sale offers a broad range of the greatest wines from top French producers spanning three centuries, presenting an amazing opportunity for any wine collectors to widen horizons, and to compare growers, châteaux, vintages and epochs.

The sale boasts an outstanding offering of Burgundies, featuring 75 lots of Henri Jayer (estimated in excess of HK$29.8 million / US$3.8 million), and 75 lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti spanning seven decades (estimated in excess of HK$7 million / US$916,000).

Highlights from Bordeaux include 63 lots of Petrus spanning almost a century including the legendary vintages of 1945 and 1947, and from the Left Bank, Mouton Rothschild in a variety of formats. Historical vintages include Lafite 1898, and a sensational range of historical Yquem, with the oldest vintage dating back to 1865.

Alsace highlights are headed by Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune, whilst epic Hermitage La Chapelle vintages lead the Rhône offerings, signaling the collector’s friendship with the former owning family.