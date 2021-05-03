Wine Scholar Guild Launches Certified Sherry Wine Specialist®

The Wine Scholar Guild has added a Certified Sherry Wine Specialist (CSWS) qualification for sherry lovers in collaboration with The House of Lustau.

The program for now will be only available in the US staring from May 2021.

Sherry is one of the world’s great wines. Its history dates to the Phoenicians, and it has been the drink of choice for centuries by both nobles and the masses alike. Its unique production method makes it one of the most interesting, and often misunderstood, wines in the world.

WSG is launching a sherry qualification this May in the US (pic: Wine Scholar Guild)

The wine has fallen out of popularity but a new generation of drinkers are discovering the wonders of sherry, which offers styles from bone dry to unctuously sweet wines.

The CSWS certification program was created by The House of Lustau five years ago with the support of the Sherry Regulatory Council.

The online course will be taught by Lucas Payà, House of Lustau U.S. National Brand Director, former Lead Sommelier at ElBulli (Spain), and former Wine and Beverage Director for José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup (United States).

Wine Scholar Guild Spanish Programs Director Rick Fisher notes, “There has been a renewed interest in sherry around the world, and I am excited to partner with The House of Lustau to bring this highly-regarded certification program to our students across the United States.”

The online course will include two webinars over a two-week period. In the first week, Lucas Payà will deliver a two-hour educational webinar. In the second week, Lucas will host an on-line tutored tasting of six Lustau sherries followed by an online exam.

The program is supported by extensive student material: a downloadable study manual, custom maps, infographics, pronunciation exercises, and other helpful resources.

Additionally, the program’s highest scoring participants will have an opportunity to be selected for one of two honorary seats at the annual Sherry Educator training course in Jerez, Spain.

More information can be found on WSG website.