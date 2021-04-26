Christie’s to present ‘ultimate’ Burgundy collection in HK

Christie’s Wine Department will present what it bills as “The Ultimate Private Collection Featuring The Greatest Burgundies” from a single owner on May 20 in Hong Kong.

This single-owner dedicated live sale will take place on 20 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The main focus of this private collection is the diverse and exemplary offering of exceedingly rare top-quality Burgundy, led by legendary bottles from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Domaine Leroy. The sale also features an wide array of mouth-watering Champagne, with vintages from Krug, Dom Pérignon, to name a few.

Completing the private collection are legendary vintages from the Bordeaux First Growth Châteaux, historic vintages of Port and Madeira and Tuscany’s Sassicaia.

Mixed Domaine Leroy lots (pic: CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD.)

Michelle Chan, Head of Wine, Christie’s Asia Pacific, commented: “We are thrilled to be convening global collectors for this momentous offering of exceptional Burgundy, with its breath and quality truly a sight to behold. Given the small quantities of bottles in existence by these leading producers, we are confident the auction will attract heated participation, marking a rare occasion in the wine world to acquire such treasures.”

Tim Triptree MW, International Director, Wines & Spirits, Christie’s, added: “In my sixteen-year career working at Christie’s this stunning private collection is one of the finest selections of rare and exceptional wines that Christie’s has offered for sale. In particular, the offering of Burgundy is breath-taking; a treasure-trove of highly sought-after superlative wines.”

Complimenting this live auction will be an online sale starting from 28 May, offering over 400 lots of top Burgundies such as DRCs and Leroy, as well as a wide array of stunning Bordeaux in case quantities.