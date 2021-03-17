100-point Barossa wine collection to go under hammer

The Barossa Wine Live Auction this year will kick off on April 16, with over 130 lots on offer to collectors around the world including a rare lot consisting of nine bottles of 100-point Barossa wines.

The 100-point collection boasts Australia’s biggest wine names, and all of the nine wines in the collection are awarded perfect scores by international critics.

They are Seppeltsfield 1921 100 Year Old Para Vintage Tawny (Halliday Wine Companion), Tobreck 2016 RunRig Shiraz Viognier (Joe Czwerwinski), Tobreck 2012 The Laird Shiraz (Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate), Penfolds 2008 Bin 95 Grange (Wine Spectator, Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate), Chris Ringland 2002 Shiraz (Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate), Greenock Creek 1998 Roennfeldt Road Cabernet Sauvignon (Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate), Greenock Creek 1998 Roennfeldt Road Shiraz (Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate), Henschke 2015 Hill of Grace Shiraz (Wine Spectator, Andrew Caillard MW), Standish Wine Co 2018, and The Theorem Shiraz (Wine Spectator).

The 100-point collection consists of Barossa heavyweights that each of them have been given the perfect score. (pic: screen grab of auction catalogue)

“Barossa vignerons have brought together an incredible collection that represent some of the most rare and distinguished wines in Australia. It seemed only fitting to provide investors and collectors the opportunity to enjoy the Barossa Wine Auction with unmatched hospitality and attention to detail”, says James March, CEO Barossa Grape & Wine Association.

This year’s event offers different itineraries including indulgent accommodation at Adelaide’s Eos by SkyCity and The Louise, Barossa, chauffeur service, privileged access to the Barossa Live Auction VIP tasting and more.

But with travel restrictions and Australia’s border closure, the on-site events will cater largely to domestic buyers.

Both the Barossa and Sydney Live Auctions will be open for bidding from 2 April 2021 at langtons.com.au. On Friday 16 April 2021 at 10.30am the Barossa Live

Auction bidding will move from online to live in the room at Chateau Tanunda where the final bidding takes place under the direction of the auctioneer, Andrew Caillard MW.