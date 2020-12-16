Penfolds collection sets world record price

A collection of Penfolds Grange spanning from its inaugural 1951 vintage to 2015 vintage was sold for a record price of AU$431,000 to an anonymous buyer in Sydney, smashing its previous record from last year.

The 64-bottle collection offered at Langton’s Rewards of Patience Auction included bottles that are signed by first chief winemaker Max Schubert, who created the iconic Penfolds Grange.

The price means that it smashed a previous record set also by Langton’s at last year’s Rewards of Patience Auction.

Penfolds’ first chief winemaker Max Schubert created Grange in 1951 (pic: Penfolds)

Last December the same set was sold for $AU372,000.

According to Langton’s Head of Auctions, Tamara Grischy, there are only around 30 complete Penfolds Grange sets in existence.

Grange, made predominately of Shiraz with a small percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon, is considered an iconic Australian wine.

Its first vintage was born out of Schubert’s experiment and was initially disliked by Penfolds management team, thus it was never commercially released. It was given only to Schubert’s friends and family. It’s believed there are fewer than 20 bottles in existence today.