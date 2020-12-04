ProWein 2021 cancelled

As Covid-19 continues to ravage Europe, ProWein 2021 in Dusseldorf, arguably the biggest wine trade fair in Europe, will be cancelled, according to the organizer Messe Düsseldorf.

ProWine in Singapore next year will also be cancelled and postponed to 2022.

This year’s edition was already cancelled due to Covid-19.

ProWein 2021, the world’s leading and most relevant trade fair for wines and spirits, will not be held as planned from 19 to 23 March on account of the Covid-19 related restrictions, says the organizer.

The current developments in Covid-19 infections, the travel situation and legal framework have led Messe Düsseldorf to re-assess the situation.

Visitors at Prowein 2019 edition

Especially due to the decision adopted by the federal and state governments on 25 November 2020 according to which the holding of trade fairs continues to be prohibited, further developments are unforeseeable.

“We have not taken this decision lightly – instead we have very carefully weighed the arguments for and against a trade fair during these dynamic pandemic times in close and in-depth consultation with our partners and exhibitors. The decisive factor for us was our exhibitors’ and visitors’ interests,” explained Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director at Messe Düsseldorf GmbH.

In this context the timing of the decision played a crucial role: “Exhibitors can now focus on the next ProWein dates and gear their preparations to them. With this move we are ensuring the planning security so indispensable to successful business.” In line with this long-term strategy the 2022 ProWein dates have already been scheduled – for March 27 to 29, 2022.

ProWine China, which has just drawn to such an exceedingly successful close, will be renamed ProWine Shanghai next year and will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center from November 9 to 11 2021 following on from the success in Mainland China.

The next ProWine Asia will also be renamed – ProWine Hong Kong – and will be staged from 18 to 21 May 2021.

ProWine Sao Paulo will be the next event to be held in the ProWein family chronologically speaking – i.e. from October 5 to 7 2021.

The next ProWine Asia in Singapore will be renamed ProWine Singapore and will feature in the programe again in 2022 due to the constraints caused by the Covid-19.