ProWine China reports higher attendance despite Covid

ProWine China 2020 drew a successful conclusion on November 12 and a total of 22,542 trade visitors attended the 3-day event, an increase of 9.2% compared to the previous edition, surpassing expectation in a year where most wine fairs have been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic and international travel restrictions.

This has been made possible by the effective epidemic control in China, as well as a strict hygiene and safety concept from the organizers and the care and support from the industry.

A total of 400 wine producers and distributors from 17 countries and regions contributed to a global showing of wines and spirits. Boutique wineries and premium wine producers from all over the world were present at ProWine China 2020 to get in contact with local producers, importers, distributors and key buyers.

In addition to local visitors, many also came from Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan, Hainan, Shandong, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia and Macau.

Michael Degen, Executive Director of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, explained: “Organizing ProWine China 2020 on schedule amidst the epidemic was more challenging this year than ever. We are delighted that the event maintains its international feature and hope its success will lead to new opportunities for the promotion of both domestic and international economic cycles in the post-epidemic era in the wines and spirits sector. “

Ian Roberts, Managing Director of Hospitality, Food and Beverage of Informa Markets said: “We are delighted with this year’s ProWine China, which has attracted 22,542 visitors. The various multi city promotion and publicity campaigns which we have undertook all year to promote ProWine China 2021 have laid a very strong foundation for this year’s edition, despite the coronavirus epidemic. “

With travel ban and international travel restrictions, this year’s ProWine China actively promoted what it “overseas organization, local support” model to attract overseas exhibitors.

This way, many overseas wineries were able to participate in ProWine China 2020 via their branch or local importers in China, according to the organizer.

German Wine Institute announced on the second day of the event that the official flagship store for German wines would be launched on T-Mall on November 11th, 2020, the day of the “Double Eleven” shopping spree.

The move opened up an important sales channel for online retail business and marketing of German wines in China.

Meanwhile, Nicolai Samsing, Asia Director of Wines of Chile, also expressed his content with this year’s edition: “ProWine China for us has been always a very good event, we are on a long-term relationship, and hope we will continue like that for next years. All the wineries exhibiting with Wines of Chile gave me a really good feedback so far, they were very happy about the quality and quantity of the trade visitors at ProWine China 2020.”

From left to right: four Masters of Wine based in China, Fongyee Walker, Edward Ragg, Julien Boulard and Gus Zhu staged the “Master’s Secret Selection” masterclass at ProWine China.

Additionally, this year saw the largest number of Chinese wine exhibitors among all ProWine China editions.

The most representative wine regions in China, such as Xinjiang, Ningxia, Huailai, Shanxi, Shandong, Qinhuangdao and Fangshan, were all present at the UCW UP-Chinese Wine booth. In addition to the multiplier WINE100 joint booth, the Yinchuan Wine Industry Development Service Center and the Yinchuan Helan Mountain Eastern Foothills Wine Industry Alliance took part in ProWine China 2020 for the first time with 16 wineries from the Alliance.

Wine education was another highlight at this year’s ProWine. Masters of Wine including Gus ZHU, Fongyee Walker, Edward Ragg and Julien Boulard staged the “Master’s Secret Selection” masterclass.

Professor LI Demei led a group of distinguished guests including SONG Ping (Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite China Manager), ZHANG Yanzhi (Owner of Xige Estate), LV Yang MS (Wine Consultant of Shangri-La Hotel Group, Founder of Grapea & Co.), Miss Yuan (Founder of Miss Yuan’s Wine Shop) and WANG Jun (ASC Fine Wines Chief Operating Officer) to look into “The Impact of the Epidemic on Wine Consumption – Opportunity and Reaction of the Industry”.

Meanwhile, WSET also organized several attractive masterclasses and tastings on site. The third day of the show witnessed a successful second edition of Sake Blind Tasting Competition.

ProWine China will be renamed ProWine in Shanghai next year and return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center during 9-11 November 2021.