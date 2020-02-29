ProWein Dussedolf cancelled over coronavirus

ProWein Dusseldolf which was scheduled to take place in March has been cancelled over COVID-19, despite earlier media reports saying the fair will go ahead.

The news was announced by Meininger’s German news page amid uncertainties of the infectious disease that has now spread beyond China to countries including Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran where governments struggled to contain the virus.

Since the outbreak that originated in China last December, it has now spread to all continents except Antarctica. Over 80,000 people around the world are infected and close to 3,000 are killed, with majority in mainland China.

In the announcement it said a few big wine buyers including Aldi, Lidl and Edeka and Rewe decided to skip Prowine this year due to the outbreak, and fears were raised over visitors from Italy where confirmed cases have now amounted to 888 as of February 29.

The fair was scheduled to take place from March 15 to 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany. It claims to be the world’s largest and most important trade fair for the wine and spirits markets, with roughly 6,900 exhibitors from 64 countries expected to attend the 2020 edition in Germany.

A new date will be announced by the orgniser soon.