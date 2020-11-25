Decanter masterclass shines a light on Chinese premium wines

Following the outbreak of Covid 19 earlier in the year, practically every wine exhibition in the world has been cancelled or postponed.

Until this month, when ProWine China took place in Shanghai from 10 to 12 November 2020, which reported higher attendance than last year’s edition.

According to the organiser, 400 wine producers and distributors from 17 countries took part and the 3-day fair attracted 22,500 visitors.

There were also tastings for visitors to take part.

Decanter Asia Wine Awards Vice-Chair Professor LI Demei tutored a masterclass featuring award-winning Chinese wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (this year’s annual competition – held in Hong Kong since 2012 – was cancelled because of Covid).

Fully booked, the masterclass was attended by 60 members of the trade and featured twelve 90+ pointer wines from seven regions, namely Beijing, Ningxia, Shandong, Xinjiang, Hebei, Jilin and Liaoning.

The line-up of Platinum, Gold and Silver medal winners encompassed a range of wine styles: sparkling, white, red and sweet wines.

Chandon Brut NV Helan Mountain East, Ningxia

Chateau Nine Peaks Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Qingdao, Shandong

Chateau Changyu AFIP Global Chardonnay 2017, Miyun, Beijing

Puchang Vineyard Saperavi 2016, Turpan, Xinjiang

Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Reserve Shiraz-Marselan 2016, Yanqi, Xinjiang

Amethyst Manor Amethyard Classic Marselan 2017, Huailai, Hebei

LongTing Vineyard, Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Yili, Xinjiang

Xige Estate Helan Mountain East 2017, Ningxia

Grace Vineyard Deep Blue 2017, Shanxi & Ningxia

Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng 2015, Huailai, Hebei

Liaoning Sanhe Cailonglin Vidal Icewine 2013, Huanren, Liaoning

Ji’an Baite Manor Icewine 2016, Tonghua, Jilin

*The article first appeared on chngpohtiong.com and can be viewed here.