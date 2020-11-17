New products in Hong Kong

A flurry of wine releases have landed in Hong Kong in the past month including latest vintages from Champagne Henriot to a flamboyant wine range launched by two Sicilian natives – fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and Donnafugata winery.

Find out more about all the new products available in Hong Kong right now.

Champagne Henriot

Champagne Henriot’s top cuvee Herema 2006 is released in Hong Kong through its importer Kerry Wines.

Family-owned Champagne house Champagne Henriot has unveiled their top cuvee Hemera 2006 vintage in Hong Kong with their local importer Kerry Wines. Named after the Greek goddess of light, the cuvee is a blend of six grand cru vineyards in the family that are described by the house’s president and eighth generation member, Gilles de Larouzière, as “cornerstones” of the family.

With 50% Chardonnay sourced from Côte des Blancs, specifically from Chouilly, Avize and Mesnil-sur-Oger, the rest of the Pinot Noir grapes were from the north of the Montagne de Reims, from Mailly Champagne, Verzy and Verzenay. The wine is aged on lees for 12 years before release.

This is also the first Hemera vintage released under a new chef de cave Alice Tétienne, who joined the house in 2019 after a stint at Krug.

