Furry autumn combo: Chablis and hairy crab

Nothing speaks of autumn in Hong Kong than hairy crab. Named for their trademark hirsute claws, hairy crabs – also know as Chinese mitten crabs – are highly sought-after among foodies for their creamy and golden roes and juicy meat.

Convention wisdom dictates when it comes to the popular autumn delicacy, a sherry or a Chinese Shaoxing wine would suffice. Chablis, the northern-most wine region in Burgundy, for all of its minerality and zesty crispness, is tipped by Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) as the perfect white wine to pair with the hirsute delicacy.

Hairy crab is known for its hirsute claws

Four Chablis wines picked by BIVB to pair with the autumn delicacy

“Minerality is the enigmatic symbol of Chablis,” said Jean-François Bordet, President of the Chablis Commission of BIVB. “This makes the region’s world famous Chardonnay a natural, lively pairing with hairy crab – the traditional Chinese gastronomic highlight of autumn.”

The only region in Bourgogne where the geological period of the Kimmeridgian soil is firmly imprinted in the appellation regulations, Chablis’ cooler climate is known for producing dry white wine with more freshness and tension, expressing a restrained elegance and fruitiness for Chardonnay wines with unique minerality, crispiness and freshness uncompromised by overly mature grape flavors.

The wine association thus picked four Chablis – Petit Chablis, Chablis, Chablis Premier Cru and Chablis Grand Cru – for this hairy crab season.

