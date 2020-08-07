Five show-stopping lots at Kaigai online auction

Five show-stopping top lots from Kaigai Fine Wine Asia (KFWA)’s online auction from August 3 to 10 are already generating buzz among shrewd collectors and trophy-hunters. From the iconic Yamazaki 1960 40 Year Old to the legendary 1978 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti to Burgundy’s new cult wine Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, we explain in detail why fierce bidding for each lot is expected. For discerning collectors, one might stumble upon some bargains too.

1960 Yamazaki – The Century (Lot 67)

The 1960 Yamazaki ‘The Century’ 40 Year Old, is a legendary bottle from Japan’s oldest distillery Yamazaki, and is considered a highly sought-after collectible among collectors for its rarity and commemorative meaning. The dram bottled from cask #ZD0550 was matured in the Japanese oak Mizunara cask and bottled in 2000 to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the distillery and the new millennium.

The crystal decanter was hand-blown and hand-cut by Kagami Crystal, the famous crystal maker who is also responsible for making the glassware for the royal household and the Prime Minister’s office in Japan. This whisky is extremely limited, with only 300 bottles produced and packed in its original wooden case, supposedly made from the oak cask used to mature the whisky.

The bottle is expected to fetch top price. One of the most recent bottles sold at auctions fetched HK$496,000 at Bonhams in Hong Kong last August. The bottle to go under hammer at Kaigai carries a high estimate of ¥3 million Japanese yen, which is around HK$220,400.

