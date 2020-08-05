Registration open for Cheval des Andes’ free webinar

On August 6 (Thursday), Gérald Gabillet, winemaker from Cheval des Andes will lead an in-depth webinar to give wine lovers an inside look at what’s considered one of the most important “Grand Cru” wineries from the New World.

Located in Luján de Cuyo province in Argentina’s Mendoza region at 1,070 metres above sea level, Cheval des Andes is the highest vineyard on the right bank of the Mendoza River and is considered one of the most premium wines from the South American country.

Founded in 1999 between two LVMH estates: Chateau Cheval Blanc in Bordeaux and Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina, the winery is known for crafting refined Malbec and Cabernet Sauvginon at high altitude.

During the one-hour online discussion, Gabillet will showcase a vertical of Cheval des Andes vintages which are 2012, 2016 as well as the acclaimed vintage 2017, which received 100 points from wine critic James Suckling.

Live tasting and food pairing recommendations will be proposed during the one-hour session.

The webinar will be moderated by Cristina Carranco, from Bettane + Desseauve Asia.

This online session is open to anyone who wishes to attend and can be registered here for free. Registrations are capped to assure a more engaging discussion, and will close one hour before the webinar starts at 7pm Hong Kong time on August 6.

All guests are welcome to submit questions in advance.

For any further information, please contact: crc@bettanedesseauve.com