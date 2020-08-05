Weekly Digest: Ivanka Trump ‘endorsing’ a Chinese wine and job openings in Shanghai

Welcome to our China Wine Market Briefs, a new section created by Vino Joy News to bring to you the latest and essential readings on what’s happening in Chinese wine industry reported in Chinese and English language press.

Market Watch

Hong Kong’s dining sector is sinking under the third wave of Covid-19. For 12 days, Hong Kong has reported three-digit daily Covid-19 cases, and the dine-in ban at restaurants and bars is extended for another week until August 11. Previously we reported that Hong Kong’s dining sector in July could lose as much as HK$ 3 billion before the third wave hit. The city’s head of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, Simon Wong, now estimates that the dining sector would lose as much as HK$7 billion in revenue in July. Many restaurants are struggling to stay afloat and are hanging by a thread, David Leung Chi-wai, told SCMP, as they struggle to keep up with government’s changing social distancing rules.

Virtual wine fairs in China are gaining steam as the country has largely contained the virus spread with a few resurgence in cities. Chengdu Wine Fair, the biggest drinks fair in mainland China, hosted its virtual trade fair in May, and has just wrapped up its second edition (July 28-30). The fair reportedly attracted 169 million online views and 1.31 million visitors during the three-day virtual exhibition. Chinese wine media Lookvin also launched its own version, and it’s looking to host its second edition this August after their first run in May. Is virtual wine fair the future of trade shows if the virus persists globally without a cure? Will you be willing to participate an online wine fair? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

Ivanka Trump endorsing a Chinese wine? Over the weekend, I saw a picture of Ivanka Trump “holding” a Chinese wine made by Shanxi-based Rongzi winery posted on WeChat. This is a terrible marketing fail given that Ivanka Trump herself already caused such backlash for posing with Hispanic-owned Goya beans in her original post amid the US’ failing coronavirus response. On top of that, the doctored photo willfully misled consumers that Ivanka Trump actually was endorsing a bottle of Chinese wine if one can get past the sloppy photoshop work. People should really put an end to this blatantly dubious marketing gimmick. Plus, with the current state of affairs between China and the US, I doubt even if it’s Trump herself promoting the wine, it would help sales in any way.

