Breaking: Singapore shuts wine shops to fight Covid-19

Singapore has added new restrictions to its partial lockdown as of today Wednesday 22 April 2020.

All barber shops and hairdressing salons are now closed.

So too shops offering bubble tea.

It is now compulsory for supermarkets and shopping malls to record the temperature and contact details of customers who enter their premises.

Residents and Singaporeans going to wet markets are to be rotated on odd and even days of the week based on the last number of their identity cards.

(Singapore wet markets do not sell cats, dogs, bats or other exotic meats).

All retail wine shops have also to shut.

They can, however, take orders online. And deliver their wines.

SINGAPORE PARTIAL LOCKDOWN HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM 4 MAY TO 1 JUNE 2020.

