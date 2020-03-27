ProWine Asia postponed to 2021

After first being postponed to July, ProWine Asia in Singapore has been shelved for the whole year of 2020 and moved to March 2021, the organizer has announced, as countries around the world adopt stricter measures to contain the highly-contagious COVID-19.

The 3rd edition of ProWine Asia (Singapore), jointly organised by Messe Duesseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, will now be hosted on March 2-5 2021 at Singapore Expo, after first being postponed from March to July.

Rescheduling the trade fair was deemed necessary in the continued fight against COVID-19 and on the back of tightened border control measures and travel restrictions, total lockdown measures in some countries, tighter social distancing measures and most recently, the suspension of all events and mass gatherings announced by Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce.

“The decision is right and responsible in view of the latest developments and this postponement of ProWine Asia (Singapore) to 2021 is unavoidable. We believe it is in the best interest of all our exhibitors, visitors, staff, and Singapore as host country to reschedule the trade fair to next year,” said Gernot Ringling, managing director of Messe Duesseldorf Asia.

“Though a difficult but necessary decision, the health and safety of all stakeholders takes priority. We are convinced that the new date and the bounce back effect next year, coupled with the synergistic co-location with FHA-Food & Beverage, will generate much needed business for the industry in Asia. Together the two exhibitions will provide a dynamic sourcing and networking platform for the food, drinks, wines and spirits portfolios,” he said.

Beattrice J. Ho, project director of ProWine Asia (Singapore), Messe Duesseldorf Asia, added: “We would like to thank all our partners, exhibitors, and registered visitors from all over the world who have stood by the trade fair as we make these difficult and time sensitive decisions and appreciate their continued support with the new dates. We are committed to meeting the expectations of our international exhibitors in 2021 and look forward to further nurturing these trusted relationships. We are taking immediate steps to provide all parties with the required support necessary.”

“We look forward to welcoming ProWine Asia back to Singapore when the situation improves. During this challenging period, we continue to stand united with our MICE stakeholders in Singapore and around the world, and will support them in any way we can,” said Mr Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

Earlier Prowein Dusseldorf, the biggest wine trade fair in Europe, was postponed from March this year to next March in Germany.