LG partners with wine critic James Suckling for wine cellar

LG SIGNATURE has partnered with the renowned American wine critic, James Suckling, for the global launch of the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

With the new partnership, Suckling will serve as ambassador for the newly launched LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. He joins other LG SIGNATURE brand ambassadors, also top performers in their chosen fields, including Jin-young Ko, the world’s best female golfer, and Misty Copeland, the acclaimed ballerina and principal dancer for the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts “innovative, user-friendly features designed to make consumers’ lives easier and exclusive technologies that create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage,” says the electronics company.

Holding up to 65 bottles, the new wine cellar leverages LG’s Temperature Control and Inverter Linear Compressor to keep temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to preserve the flavor and texture of wine. At the same time, Optimal Humidity Control helps every bottle to stay at its very best by optimizing humidity levels inside the cabinet, says the company.

The new model also comes with InstaView,™ technology making it possible to see inside by knocking twice on the door. The triple-pane mirrored glass of the InstaView door represents an additional layer of protection to safeguard the individual taste and aroma of each wine.

“James shares our passion for premium quality, and we can think of no one better to serve as ambassador for our latest luxury lifestyle solution,” said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “We look forward to hearing more of his professional insight into wine appreciation and his views on how the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is the best option available for storing wine at home.”

“It is an honor and a pleasure to be working with LG SIGNATURE,” said Suckling. “I have always had amazing experiences with the brand’s premium products, and the new wine cellar is no exception. Its cutting-edge technologies protect and preserve wine perfectly, while its convenient features and timeless design bring value and style that one can’t help but savor.”