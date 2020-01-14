JD.com inks deal with IWC China

China’s leading e-commerce platform, JD.com, announced today that it has signed a partnership with IWC China, an international wine competition, which would provide a direct selling platform for IWC China competition’s medal-winning wines to reach JD.com’s 330 million consumers.

This means that all wine medal-winning producers (Trophy, Gold, Silver, Bronze or Commended) in the upcoming IWC China 2020 competition in June will be offered the chance to sell their award-winning wines to Chinese wine buyers or consumers directly through JD.com, the e-commerce giant announced.

The news is expected to draw in more producers and wineries that have yet to tap into the massive Chinese market, or lack visibility. Debuted in 2019, IWC China was launched by International Wine Challenges specifically designed for China.

With over 330 million users, JD.com is China’s second biggest e-commerce platform with the second biggest online market share after Alibaba Group.

The signing ceremony between JD.com and IWC China

According to JD.com, medal-winning producers will be able to “decide the best approach to entering the China market” – such as importing directly through JD.com, local direct sales through JD.com in China, opening a flagship store, or establishing an arrangement for cross-border trade.

As part of the partnership, JD.com will also establish an IWC China promotional area on its website, listing all IWC China award-winning wines.

According to JD.com, there wouldn’t be any conflict with wineries that already have importers in China or an online shop on JD.com.

“If an awarded producer already has an importer in China, JD.com will discuss promotion and delivery opportunities with them. If they already have a listing on the website, JD.com will ensure their wines also appear in the IWC China promotional space,” it explains.

IWC Director Chris Ashton said: “I am delighted to sign this agreement with JD.com for listings on its e-commerce platform. It allows our award-winning wines to get their first listing in China after they have won an IWC China award.”

“Also, existing JD.com customers’ wines will be listed in the IWC China promotional area on the website as well. Coupled with the IWC China medal sticker, the bottles and their listing on the website will show complete authenticity and ensure Chinese wine buyers are buying world-class wines from a guaranteed source. I see this as a win-win agreement for JD.com, IWC China, winemakers and the wine buying public,” he continued.

Will this give IWC China competition a leg up from the already crowded pool of wine competitions in China today? Let us know your thoughts.

IWC China 2020 is open for entries until May 23, 2020.

Vino Joy News is committed to bring you the most trustworthy news report on China’s wine industry. We’d like to hear your feedbacks and comments on our stories. You can reach us at info.vinojoy@gmail.com.

You can follow us on Facebook @VinoJoyNews and WeChat on 悦聊酒VinoJoyNews.