Neal Martin named the world’s best wine critic

British wine critic Neal Martin has been voted as the “Best Wine Critic of the World” by international wine professionals from tastingbook.com, dubbed as the world’s largest wine information service.

More wine region specific critics were also named including French critic Michel Bettane who was awarded Best Bordeaux Wine Critic while American wine critic James Suckling was named Best Italian Wine Critic.

The Best Wine Critic of the World is part of the BWW2020 – Best Wine of the World Competition. It shortlisted 50 top wine critics and they received a total of 218,966 votes from wine professionals and wine lovers from 56 countries during the voting period, according to Tastingbook.com.

Commenting on the award, Martin who now serves as senior editor of Vinous, says, “Thank you to everyone who voted for me in the Best Wine Critic Competition, not least since many of the votes are cast by fellow wine professionals. Although by definition a competition, everyone that contributes towards communicating about wine has something to offer and is fighting the same cause – to encourage more people to drink well.

“That is more important today than ever in the shadow of proposed import tariffs and ever-stronger anti-alcohol lobbyists. Despite these immediate challenges, wine has been enjoyed for thousands of years and it will be enjoyed for thousands more,” he continues drawing on recent events of Trump’s 100% tariff threat on European wines.

The full list of awarded critics are:

-the Best Bordeaux Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Michel Bettane.

-the Best Burgundy Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Allen Meadows.

-the Best Rhône Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Jeb Dunnuck.

-the Best Alsace Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Stephan Reinhardt.

-the Best Champagne Critic of the World title was awarded to Richard Juhlin.

-the Best Italy Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to James Suckling.

-the Best Spain Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to José Peñin.

-the Best Port Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Axel Probst.

-the Best Germany Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to David Schildknecht.

-the Best Austria Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Peter Moser.

-the Best South Africa Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to John Platter.

-the Best Napa Valley Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to James Laube.

-the Best Australia Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Andrew Caillard MW.