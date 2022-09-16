Global leader in Cognac, Hennessy, is set to debut a brand new campaign “Paradis on Earth” for its rare Cognac expression - Paradis, sold in Hong Kong via Watson's Wine.

Global leader in Cognac, Hennessy, is set to debut a brand new campaign “Paradis on Earth” for its rare Cognac expression – Paradis, depicting an ode to epicureanism and a celebration of the harmony that exists between nature, music and people, the house has announced.

Hennessy’s 6th generation Master Blender and musician in his own right, Maurice Filloux, created Hennessy Paradis in 1979 as a tribute to symphonic music and sensuality. As part of this campaign Hennessy is set to collaborate with legendary pianist, Lang Lang, to create a unique piece of music inspired by this harmonious masterpiece of eaux-de-vie.

Hennessy Paradis shows rich copper color and finely nuanced aromatic qualities and for the palate, a perfectly balanced blend, both voluptuous and harmonious which combines smoothness and strength with a smooth texture and deep persistent finish.

Hennessy Paradis is sold in Hong Kong via Watson’s Wine

Accompanying the new campaign launch is a Hong Kong first – Hennessy Hands, a brand new personalisation service will be available at Watson’s Wines.

The service will allow customers to create their own unique bottle by having a message or initials engraved on the bottle. Customers will also have the option to add further bespoke leather elements, such as the clip available in 8 colors that wraps the bottle neck inspired by cooperage craftsmanship gestures. This bespoke service will make the moment of sharing more special. Hennessy Paradis is a universally loved blend, inspired by emotional connections and crafted to be enjoyed.

The Paradis is sold at Watson’s Wine for HKD 10,500 a bottle.

Like this: Like Loading...