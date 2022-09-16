LangLang and Hennessy Paradis (pic: handout)

Global leader in Cognac, Hennessy, is set to debut a brand new campaign “Paradis on Earth” for its rare Cognac expression - Paradis, sold in Hong Kong via Watson's Wine.

Hennessy’s 6th generation Master Blender and musician in his own right, Maurice Filloux, created Hennessy Paradis in 1979 as a tribute to symphonic music and sensuality. As part of this campaign Hennessy is set to collaborate with legendary pianist, Lang Lang, to create a unique piece of music inspired by this harmonious masterpiece of eaux-de-vie.

Hennessy Paradis shows rich copper color and finely nuanced aromatic qualities and for the palate, a perfectly balanced blend, both voluptuous and harmonious which combines smoothness and strength with a smooth texture and deep persistent finish.

Hennessy Paradis is sold in Hong Kong via Watson's Wine
Accompanying the new campaign launch is a Hong Kong first – Hennessy Hands, a brand new personalisation service will be available at Watson’s Wines.

The service will allow customers to create their own unique bottle by having a message or initials engraved on the bottle. Customers will also have the option to add further bespoke leather elements, such as the clip available in 8 colors that wraps the bottle neck inspired by cooperage craftsmanship gestures. This bespoke service will make the moment of sharing more special. Hennessy Paradis is a universally loved blend, inspired by emotional connections and crafted to be enjoyed.    

The Paradis is sold at Watson’s Wine for HKD 10,500 a bottle.

