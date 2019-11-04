Five must-try wines at Bettane + Desseauve tasting

Here are five-must try wines at the upcoming Bettane + Desseauve’s first wine club event in Hong Kong on November 7 with the French wine guide’s co-founder Thierry Desseauve.

Donkey and Goat ‘Lily’s Pet Nat’ 2018

A Pet-Nat, the naturally fizzy sparkling wine, from California’s biodynamic producer Donkey and Goat, is a fun tipple to kickstart the night’s tasting. First made in 2011, the 2018 vintage is made from 100% Chardonnay in Anderson Valley with a limited production of only 419 case. No sulphur added.

Tasting note: The wine is extremely gulpable. Luscious and sweet aromatics of apple and ripe pear with a background of vanilla and straw. Silky bubbles provide a unique texture as only Pet Nat can, and a touch of sweet richness, make this citrusey, melon-driven sparkler easy to love.

Available in Hong Kong at Wineguru HK.

Tenuta il Quinto Ficaie Morellino di Scansano DOCG 2017

The 100% Sangiovese from organic Italian producer Tenuta il Quinto located in Magliano in Tuscany was given 90 points by wine critic James Suckling. Absence of rainfall during the growing season for the 2017 vintage ensured the grapes had enough heat and sun to develop complexity and ripen.

Tasting note: Ficaie’s 2017 vintage stands out for its aromatic, concentrated and flagrant nose. Aromas of violet, blackcurrant associated with notes of black pepper and olives. On the palate it is fruity, balanced and generous, round and persistent.

Boschendal ‘Heritage Collection’ Black Angus Stellenbosch 2015

Boschendal, an iconic wine estate and pride of the Cape in South Africa, is situated between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. With over 333 years of winemaking heritage, 2017 marked the release of the pinnacle of Boschendal’s wine portfolio – the Boschendal Heritage Collection. To mark this auspicious event, the first two of three wines in this range of limited release were made available to wine connoisseurs in 2017 – the Boschendal Grande Syrah 2014 and Black Angus 2014.

The 2015 Black Angus Syrah is only the second release from the Heritage Collection, and is a blend of Shiraz (70%), Cabernet Franc (12%), Cabernet Sauvignon (12%), and Petit Verdot (6%).

Tasting Notes: The wine mesmerizes with a beautiful ruby colour, and first impression of berry and plum aromas layered with winter spice and roast cacao bean complexity. The entry is smooth and rich leading to sumptuous ripe mulberry, black cherry and cassis flavours etched with black pepper and oak spice on the palate. The finish is long and moreish, with tremendous texture and lingering fruit concentration. It is a taste immersion worth savouring, and returning to.

Available in Hong Kong through Sarment Wine & Spirits.

Bellingham Estate Old Vines Chenin 2017

The 100% Chenin Blanc made from the coastal region of South Africa is part of the Bernard series, a tribute to the Bellingham Estate’s founder Bernard Podlashuk, whose visionary approach and bold risks helped shape

the course of South African wine.

The 2017 vintage is hailed as one of the best vintages the winery has ever seen, where everything worked in its favour to produce a delicious white wine. The grapes for this wine are sourced from 3 exceptional Chenin Blanc vineyards with an average age of 45 years.

Tasting note: A luminescent gold wine with rambunctious fleshy peach, passion fruit, honey melon, papaya and pineapple fruit aromas layered with whiffs of oatmeal and crushed wheat that follow through with lavish concentrated fruit flavours from the nose – powerful yet accommodating on the palate with discernible, yet seamless and subtle spicy oak complexity. The riveting finish is fresh and intense with tremendous length, making it a great wine for enjoyment with food.

Available in Hong Kong through Northeast Wine & Spirits.

Domaine de la Choupette Puligny Montrachet 2018

Domaine de la Chaoupette is a small family-owned boutique winery in Burgundy with vineyards in Santenay, Puligny Montrachet, Chassagne-Montrachet and Maranges.

Tasting note: This wine has a bright gold colour with greenish highlights, becoming more intense with age. The bouquet brings together hawthorn blossoms, ripe grapes, marzipan, hazelnut, amber, lemon-grass and green apple. Milky (butter, hot croissant) and mineral aromas (flint) are commonplace, as is honey. Body and bouquet blend into a subtle harmony. This wine combines grace with a well-defined character and a remarkable concentration.