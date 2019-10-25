Dom Pérignon x Lenny Kravitz Limited Edition Champagne released in HK

Hong Kong’s lovers of finer things will revel as Dom Pérignon x Lenny Kravitz Limited Edition Champagnes are set to be launched next month in the city.

The limited editions including two gift boxes of 2008 vintage Champagne and 2006 rosé Champagne, as well as a candelabra gift box of 2008 magnum will become available via Lane Crawford.

This is the latest collaboration between the Champagne brand and the musician, just one year after Dom Pérignon named Kravitz as its first-ever Global Creative Director.

After the first collaboration for an advertising campaign as well as a worldwide photo exhibition last year, the legendary artist applies his talent as a designer for Dom Pérignon in 2019.

“I feel like part of the Dom Pérignon family and I have been fortunate to have become involved with this iconic brand with a storied history. This has inspired me to create things that will continue that story,” says Kravitz on the Champagne collaboration.

Inspired by the singular atmosphere that surrounds tasting Champagne, a limited collection of bottles, candelabra box and table-bar was created to interpret this unique experience, according to the Champagne brand.

The two gift boxes of 2008 vintage and 2006 rosé are adorned with goldsmith-inspired labels that feature hammered metal, creating a patina that lends the metal an unalterable contemporary vibe.

The 2008 magnum candelabra crated by Kravitz is a “slightly brutalist” piece – a balanced expression of masculine and feminine.

Inspired by snakeskin, the texture of the box and the grapevines engraved around the label of the bottle reveal the creative hand of an artist engaged with naturalist elements. The candles are lit. The flame models spaces, shapes and atmospheres.

To kick-off the launch, Dom Pérignon x Lenny Kravitz limited edition will be launched in exclusivity at Lane Crawford Hong Kong from November 2019 8 before being available at selective retailers from 1 December 2019.