EMW signs new distribution deal with Edmond de Rothschild for China

East Meets West Fine Wines (EMW) has being appointed as the exclusive importer in mainland China for three Bordeaux wines from Compagnie Vinicole Baron Edmond de Rothschild.

The wines include two Crus Bourgeois Château Clarke and Château Malmaison, as well as Château des Laurets in Saint Emilion, the wine merchant has announced.

The new partnership started in September this month.

Speaking of the partnership, Boris Bréau, managing director for Compagnie Vinicole Baron Edmond de Rothschild, comments, “Our belief in East Meets West is based on their thorough understanding of the origins, logistics and storage of wine. EMW teams also demonstrate great professionalism through their quality events and high-end distribution network.”

This partnership with EMW is expected to consolidate the positions of the Edmond de Rothschild Heritage wines in Mainland China.

Earlier this year, EMW has sold some of its shares to Japanese private equity firm Cool Japan Fund Inc. (CJF).

The sale is expected to help growth the wine importer’s premium wine business, as well as laying the ground work for it to expand into sake and spirits business, the company said at the time.