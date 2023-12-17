ASC Fine Wines, China's leading wine importer and distributor, has announced a strategic partnership with Kanaan Winery, significantly enhancing ASC's domestic wine offerings at a time when domestic preference for Chineese wines is on the rise.

The partnership will see ASC Fine Wines incorporating Kanaan Winery’s acclaimed wines, including Pretty Pony and Riesling, into its portfolio that already includes notable Chinese wines from Grace Vineyard and Changyu’s Longyu.

This partnership also follows a shift in distribution dynamics within China’s wine industry. Kanaan Winery was previously distributed by Summergate Fine Wines, which, since its acquisition by Wajiu, has seen the departure of several notable wine brands, including Dr. Loosen, Trimbach, and Kanaan to name a few.

This strategic collaboration between ASC Fine Wines and Kanaan Winery marks a new era for both parties, promising to bring diverse and high-quality wine options to consumers in China.

The partnership grants ASC Fine Wines exclusive distribution rights in Mainland China’s HORECA sector, introducing Kanaan Winery’s acclaimed selection, including their signature Pretty Pony and Riesling, to a broader audience across China through ASC’s efficient distribution network.

Founded in 2011 by the German-Chinese vintner Wang Fang, Kanaan Winery, named after the biblical “Canaan,” has quickly risen to prominence in the wine world. Wang, known affectionately as “Crazy Fang” for her daring winemaking approach, was named among the top ten influential women in the Chinese wine market.

Located in Ningxia, at the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains, Kanaan Winery benefits from a continental semi-arid climate and rich soil, ideal for grape cultivation. The winery focuses on varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Riesling, employing cold maceration techniques and maturation in French oak barrels to enhance the wines’ complexity and texture.

Makoto Nagae, CEO of ASC Fine Wines, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, praising Wang Fang’s contributions to the industry and the growing demand for high-quality domestic wines in China. “Kanaan Winery’s innovative style aligns with our commitment to excellence. Their wines are a testament to elegance and depth,” Nagae said.

Mario Aron, COO of ASC Fine Wines, underscored Wang Fang’s vast experience in German wineries and her role in positioning Kanaan as a leader in China’s premium wine production. “Wang Fang’s hands-on approach and unique spirit have taken Kanaan Winery to new heights. We are thrilled to present their exceptional wines to the Chinese market,” Aron added.

Wang Fang, Founder of Kanaan Winery, shared her excitement about the partnership, noting, “Collaborating with ASC Fine Wines, a company known for its professionalism and market influence, is a proud moment for us. We are eager to share the unique charm of Kanaan Winery with more wine lovers in China.”

