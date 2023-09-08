Oktoberfest Macau at MGM is back to brew a storm this October at the glitzy MGM Cotai.

Hosen and dirndls, get ready! Oktoberfest Macau at MGM is back to brew a storm this October at the glitzy MGM Cotai. Going stronger every year since its debut in 2009, this world-renowned fest is all set to supersize the fun this year.

Macau’s bustling streets are no strangers to entertainment, but this October, it will turn into a distinct Bavarian beat. Melding the world-famous Oktoberfest tradition with Macau’s title of a UNESCO “Creative City of Gastronomy”, Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2023 is ensuring that for 12 days, both locals and tourists will have nothing short of a gastronomic extravaganza.

Baptized over the years as the iconic “Macau meets Munich” fest, this MGM’s annual bash has emerged as a potpourri of food, fun, tech, and tradition, all under the robust umbrella of MGM’s “Tourism+” vision.

And speaking of vision, this stellar event wouldn’t be possible without the unfaltering support from the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hong Kong, and the always-active German Macau Business Association.

So, what’s on the menu this Oktoberfest?

Everything that screams Germany! From the quintessential German gourmet to the heart-pounding entertainment and iconic decorations, every little detail echoes the spirit of a classic Bavarian party. Step into the blue-and-white Bavarian patterned beer tent, grab a seat at the long wooden tables, and soak in the authentic vibes. With genuine Oktoberfest brew Löwenbräu to sip on, traditional German dishes to dig into, carnival booth games to engage with, and the sight of cheerful waitresses in dirndl costumes to uplift your spirits, it promises to be a celebration like no other.

Hold on to your steins, because the crowd-pleasing Högl Fun Band is jetting in straight from Munich to electrify the atmosphere. Dancing to their lively beats and singing along to the event’s anthem, “Nei Hou, Macau!”, you’ll be transported straight to the heart of Germany.

From October 12 to 23, MGM Cotai’s 1/F Roof Terrace will shimmer with festive vibes, every day from 6pm to 12am. And for those wanting to frolic in daylight, the Family Day session is all set to enthrall on October 15, from 11am to 3pm.

Feeling the FOMO already? Tickets and table reservations open on September 11 (Monday) at both MGM properties. Just a little heads up – they are limited in number, so be quick!

Prost! Here’s to the return of the grand Oktoberfest Macau at MGM!

