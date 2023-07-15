Latin American wine giant Viña Concha y Toro is making a strategic move by focusing its attention on the flourishing luxury market in Asia.

Viña Concha y Toro (VCT), the wine giant from Latin America, is ramping up its efforts to drive its premium wine sales in Asia, fuelled by the sector’s bullish growth in the region.

In 2022, more than half of Viña Concha y Toro’s revenue was generated by premium or superior-level brands, while 14% was generated by super and ultra-premium brands. Specifically in Asia, net sales of premium and superior-level brands grew signifcantly by 29% in 2022, and super and ultra-premium brands surged by 38%.

Taking advantage of this upward trend, the company has unveiled “Jewels of the New World by Viña Concha Y Toro,” featuring nine of its premium wine brands targeted at key markets in Asia, including China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE, through a comprehensive long-term 360-degree marketing program.

The selection of nine brands includes Alea Fina and Bonterra Biodynamics from California; Carmín de Peumo, Gravas, Concha y Toro Master Edition, Marques de Casa Concha Heritage, Amelia, and Terrunyo from Chile; and Trivento Eolo from Argentina.

Jewels of the New World includes VCT’s nine brands (pic: handout)

“We perceive a genuine opportunity in a market characterized by discerning consumers, collectors, and investors, who demand nothing less than a high-quality offering like our wines, crafted with the finest New World denominations of origin by world-class winemakers,” emphasized Cristián López, Corporate Export Director.

The company announced this launch at an exclusive ceremony held in Singapore, underscoring that the Jewels program represents a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing consumer awareness and commitment.

“We conducted a thorough study in the Asian market to understand what aspects consumers appreciated about our company and what areas we needed to focus on to maximize our sales,” explained Rodrigo Jackson, manager of Concha y Toro’s Luxury Brands Division.

“This concept highlights the finest qualities of nine distinguished brands: Alea Fina and Bonterra Biodynamics from California; Carmín de Peumo, Gravas, Concha y Toro Master Edition, Marques de Casa Concha Heritage, Amelia, and Terrunyo from Chile; and Trivento Eolo from Argentina,” elaborated Lopez, expanding on the program’s concept.

Lopez further clarified that VCT’s top cuvée, Don Melchor, is excluded from the list. “As Don Melchor has already established its position as a global luxury brand and is considered among the finest wines in Latin America, it will not be featured in this platform,” he explained.

The launch of Jewels of the New World by Viña Concha y Toro is scheduled to take place across Asia and the Middle East during the second half of 2023.

VCT currently owns over 12,000 hectares of vineyards located in Chile, Argentina, and the United States.

Like this: Like Loading...