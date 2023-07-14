Tako Chang, the marketing extraordinaire behind North America's best bar, shares her invaluable expeirences in executing successful marketing campaigns in the dinks industry from Heineken to her most recent project with DCP, and how to scale up a local drinks business.

It’s that exciting time of the year again when World’s 50 Best Bars list is about to be revealed!

Last year, New York City’s very own Double Chicken Please (DCP) not only secured the top spot on North America’s 50 Best Bars list but was also named the 6th best bar in the world! Launched by two Taiwan natives during the peak of Covid in 2020, DCP managed not only to survive, but also to thrive with its ground-breaking creativity in designing the drinks

So, what’s the secret receipe to DCP’s phenomenal success? Well, aside from their groundbreaking creativity in drink design and cocktail wizardry, there’s an extraordinary marketing mixologist at play, masterminded by none other than Tako Chang – DCP’s Manager of Brand Marketing & PR Communication.

But Tako isn’t just a backstage genius; she’s also a dynamic presence on the floor, ensuring that every customer’s first impression is nothing short of amazing. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Tako has successfully marketed multiple renowned brands like Heineken, Bacardi, and Kavalan Whisky across various cities in Asia.

What sets Tako apart is her firm belief in leveraging her frontline hospitality experience to enhance branding and marketing performance. Having immersed herself in the food and drinks industry, she understands the value of creating personal connections with customers through innovative brand experiences.

Curious to know more about Tako and the secrets behind DCP’s success? We had the privilege of conducting an interview with Tako, where she revealed invaluable insights into how her marketing prowess propelled DCP to the top of its game.

Scroll down below to read the full interview.

