Authorities in Hong Kong has raided an unlicensed bar in Yuen Long, which led to 29 arrests and a haul of 192 cans of beer.

The 34-year-old bar manager surnamed Choong is arrested on suspicion of “selling alcohol without license” and “possessing alcoholic beverages without a sales license”. Eighten men and eight women aged between 15 and 66 were also arrested on suspicion of “drinking in unlienced bar”.

All individuals arrested were released on bail, according to police.

In Hong Kong operating illegal bars can face up to HKD 1 million fine and up to 2 years in prison.

