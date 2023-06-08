Crime and handcuffs (pic: istock)

Hong Kong authories are working with Guangdong counterparts to combat resurgence of cross-border smuggling (pic: istock)

Authorities in Hong Kong has raided an unlicensed bar in Yuen Long, which led to 29 arrests and a haul of 192 cans of beer.

The 34-year-old bar manager surnamed Choong is arrested on suspicion of “selling alcohol without license” and “possessing alcoholic beverages without a sales license”. Eighten men and eight women aged between 15 and 66 were also arrested on suspicion of “drinking in unlienced bar”.

All individuals arrested were released on bail, according to police.

In Hong Kong operating illegal bars can face up to HKD 1 million fine and up to 2 years in prison.

Tags:

Related News

Symington reports ‘best year ever’ in Asia Euan Mackay, Commercial Director of Symington, and Hugo Mesquita, Head of Global Sales at Symington (pic: Natalie Wang)

Symington reports ‘best year ever’ in Asia

2023-05-29
Inaugural Vinexpo Asia exceeds expecations Vinexpo Asia attracted close to 10,000 trade professionals (pic: Vinexpo)

Inaugural Vinexpo Asia exceeds expecations

2023-05-28
Christie’s unveils four not-to-miss wine sales for Spring

Christie’s unveils four not-to-miss wine sales for Spring

2023-05-18
Unlock Asia: four must-attend conferences at Vinexpo Asia Vinexpo Asia will be open to wine and spirits trade from May 23 to 25 (pic: Vinexpo)

Unlock Asia: four must-attend conferences at Vinexpo Asia

2023-05-15
Three things you did not know about Château Léoville Poyferre

Three things you did not know about Château Léoville Poyferre

2023-05-10
Vinexpo Asia to rotate between Singapore and Hong Kong Vinexpo attendants (pic: Vinexpo)

Vinexpo Asia to rotate between Singapore and Hong Kong

2023-05-01

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: