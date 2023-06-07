Maison Joseph Drouhin has expanded its vineyard holdings in Burgundy by purchasing two new properties in Saint-Romain and Saint-Véran, the first purchase in the region for the iconic Burgundian producer in 60 years.

The purchase of the two porperties would bring the Burgundian house’s total vineyard coverage in Burgundy to over 100 hecatres, covering all of Burgundy from north to south, from chablis to Macconais. It now consists of more than 60 appellations including 14 Grands Crus and 20 Premiers Crus.

The latest purchase is also the first for the house since 1960s when Robert Drouhin considerably developed the wine estate in the Côte d’Or and in Chablis (99 acres / 40 hectares).

The 4th generation who is now in charge of the estate followed his footsteps and expanded the house with Rapet estate in Saint-Romain and Château de Chasselas in Saint-Véran for a total of 20 hectares. Having embarked on organic and biodynamic journey since 1986, the two newly purchased estates are also currently in organic conversion, according to the press release.

Château de Chasselas in Saint Veran (pic: handout)

The Drouhin family has been working with Château de Chasselas for years before the purchase. They used to vinify grapes from a plot of the Château de Chasselas. One of the 7.5 hectares of vines purchased in the appellation is a candidate plot for premier cru classification.

The winery also partnered with the Millésime hotel group, which is taking charge of the historical building to convert it into a hotel, scheduled to open in 2025.

Speaking of the purchase, Frédéric Drouhin, President of Maison Joseph Drouhin, says: ” Saint-Véran is an appellation with a very specific terroir, producing wines with a real originality which also makes it possible to seduce young lovers of Burgundy wines. The offer proposed by Millésime is also part of this wine tourism approach to promote this absolutely magnificent site.”

Frédéric Drouhin, President of Maison Joseph Drouhin (pic: handout)

The marketing of the first Saint-Véran Joseph Drouhin Château de Chasselas vintage is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

The Drouhin family also strongly believes in the potential of Saint-Romain wines, due to the particular geology of the location, the limestone of the lias but also the consequences of global warming. The higher altitude of the location, at 365 metres, was an important argument in the decision to buy these vines. Saint-Romain was also the site where the first Celtic and Gallo-Roman vines were grown in Burgundy.

The acquisition of the Rapet estate in Saint-Romain, a long-time winemaking partner of the Beaune wine-making house, includes 8.6 hectares in the Saint-Romain white and red appellations, supplemented by 1 hectare in Auxey-Duresses white and red and more than 1 hectare in Meursault and Pommard. The estate has just started its conversion to organics.

According to Philippe Drouhin, Domaine Director, ” it will be exciting to cultivate these new plots on this particular terroir and climate. Together with the domaines of Saint-Romain, we will collectively work to promote this beautiful appellation.”

