Chinese wine expert Li Demei at the Ningxia wine promo event in Macau (pic: handout)

Fresh from an export boom, Ningxia wine region has organized a series of masterclasses and wine tastings in Macau in late February, the first large-scale overseas Ningxia wine event after China’s reopening following the lifting of all Covid restrictions. 

Ningxia, China’s premier wine region in northwestern China, recorded a 30% growth in wine export in 2022, according to data released by the management committee of the eastern hillside of Helan Mountains in Ningxia. 

With the help of continuous government support and quality-driven winemakers, Ningxia is likened to “China’s Bordeaux” as its latitude is similar to the famous French wine production region.

Ningxia wine tasting in Macau (pic: handout)

Despite the overall decline of sales in the domestic wine market in 2022, Ningxia wine sales still rose against the trend. 138 million bottles of wine were produced, accounting for nearly 40% of the wine produced by domestic wineries, according to the Ningxia wine bureau. And the eastern hillside of Helan Mountains, which is reputed as the most promising wine-growing area in Ningxia, has reached an area of nearly 366,67 hectares (550,000 mu), accounting for one-third of the total planting area in the country, with the total output value exceeding RMB 30 million (US$4.36 million). 

Deemed as China’s most promising and established wine region, Ningxia has attracted unrivaled financial and policy support from both local and central governments. 

In order to expand its global market reach and increase its competitiveness, China has set out a 15-year plan to ramp up Ningxia’s production capacity. By 2025, it expects the region to produce 300 million bottles of wine worth RMB 100 billion (US$15.57 billion), nearly four times of its current industry size. 

Moreover, by 2035, Beijing expects to further boost Ningxia’s annual production value to RMB 200 billion, double that of 2025.

According to the local wine bureau, the event aims to expand the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay market and accelerate cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries and neighboring wine markets.

Held from February 23-26 at Wynn Palace, the event showcased over 50 different Ningxia wines from 17 wineries for Macau’s wine professionals including sommeliers, wine merchants, and distributors. Fongyee Walker MW and Chinese wine expert Li Demei were invited to host masterclasses and guide through tasting sessions. 

Many participants and consumers said the quality of Ningxia wine has reached international standards, and the prospects are very bright. They look forward to having more cooperation to jointly promote Ningxia wine to a broader international market. 

