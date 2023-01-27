Hennessy V.S.O.P has unveiled a new sleek, more versatile and eco-friendly design that has been conceived to reduce carbon footprint, as it aims to use eco-designed packagings for all of its new products by 2030, the Cognac producer has announced.

The newly launched Hennessy V.S.O.P decanter is made of glass sourced in Cognac and northern France, it also features a contemporary reinterpretation of Maison Hennessy’s emblematic bras armé signature, while the packaging improvements include adopting a wood bottle stopper, using coating-free labels made of recycled paper, and producing gift boxes made of coating-free paper sourced from FSC-certified forests.

These measures have yielded concrete results, eliminating 51 tons of plastic from production, and reducing Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac’s carbon footprint by approximately 4%, according to the company.

Each of these steps is in keeping with the LVMH Life 360 initiative for social and environmental responsibility, an environmental performance roadmap that stipulates removing all virgin fossil-fuel-based plastics from the packaging by 2026. By 2030, all of Hennessy’s new products will be eco-designed.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Eco-Design is available at all major retailers in Hong Kong and Macau from February 1 onwards.

