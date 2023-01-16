Luxury group LVMH has sold Cape Mentelle, the iconic Margaret River winery in Western Australia, to Australia's leading retail drinks and hospitality company Endevour Group for an undisclosed amount.

Completion of the transaction is not yet announced pending licensing approval, according to Endeavour Group, and the purchase is expected to bolster the group’s fine wine portfolio Paragon Wine Estates.

The group assured that it will be business as usual for Cape Mentelle with key personnel to remain with the winery, including Estate Director Penny Dickeson, Viticulturist Dave Moulton and recently appointed Senior Winemaker Eloise Jarvis.

Endeavour Group CEO and Managing Director Steve Donohue said the acquisition of Cape Mentelle was an important next step in enhancing Paragon Wine Estate’s fine wine portfolio, giving the business a premium presence in Western Australia.

Established in 2019 following the acquisition of McLaren Vale’s Chapel Hill winery, Paragon Wine Estates’ brands include Chapel Hill Winery, Krondorf Wines, Riddoch of Coonawarra, Shingleback Wines, Oakridge Wines in Victoria, Isabel Estate in Marlborough New Zealand and Josef Chromy Wines in Tasmania.

“Cape Mentelle founder David Hohnen once said ‘wine is a journey’. I’m excited for Cape Mentelle to join our Endeavour Group journey and help us create a more sociable future, together,” Donohue said.

“Anyone who has tried a Cape Mentelle Cabernet or Chardonnay knows just how special this winery is.I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Cape Mentelle to the Endeavour Group and Paragon Wine Estates families and to see it continue to grow on a global scale, while giving more people across Australia access to its fantastic range of wines.”

Named after a cape in the picturesque Margaret River region of WA, Cape Mentelle Winery was established in 1970 by wine industry pioneer David Hohnen and his brothers Mark and Giles. Back then, Cape Mentelle started out with a relatively small 16 hectare vineyard. Today, it has grown to more than 130 hectares of Cabernet Sauvignon, Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz, Chardonnay, and Merlot vines across four vineyards within the Margaret River region.

