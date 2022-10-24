Château Lanessan in Haut Medoc (pic: TWE)

Treasury Wine Estates has announced that it has completed its majority acquisition of Château Lanessan in Haut Medoc, which would allow Penfolds to double its existing production capacity in France.

TWE did not disclose purchase amount but stated that the purchase includes 390 hectares of land with 80 hectares of Haut-Médoc-appellated vineyards planted with typical Bordeaux varieties of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot, as well as the historic winery which  was designed by renowned Bordeaux architect Henri Duphot and built in 1878.

The property was founded by Bordeaux wine merchant Jean Delbos in 1793, with 9 generations of the Bouteiller family serving as its custodians.

Penfolds has already released its made-in-France wines including those made in partnership with Dourthe Bordeaux, the FWT 585 made at Bordeaux’s Cambon de la Pelouse, the ongoing collaboration with Champagne house Thiénot. The purchase according to the group would enhance Penfolds’ multi-regional sourcing strategy.

Tom King, Managing Director of Penfolds, commented “We look forward to collaborating with the Bouteiller family and winemakers to enhance the Château’s production capability and reputation for quality wine, while also deepening our relationships with the local Bordeaux community. The region’s winemaking traditions complement the quality and innovation that Penfolds is known for, and we have ambitious plans to invest in the historic property and welcome wine lovers to experience the region’s unique winemaking traditions.”

A spokesperson from the Bouteiller family said, ” With this project I am peaceful, reassured by the human qualities met at TWE, confident in their vision of the future for Lanessan”.

In addition to producing Penfolds wine, the winery will continue to produce wine under its Château Lanessan, Les Caleches de Lanessan, and Château de Sainte Gemme labels, which will be distributed through existing channels.

