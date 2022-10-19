Australia has appointed two country managers for Japan and South Korea to grow Australian wine as it tries to diversity and intensify Australian wine exports during "a really challenging time" amid sharp export drops to China.

Australia has appointed two country managers for Japan and South Korea to grow Australian wine as it tries to diversity and intensify Australian wine exports during “a really challenging time” amid sharp export drops to China.

Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator the Hon Don Farrell has announced two dedicated Country Managers for Australian wine in Tokyo and Seoul last week. They are Country Manager for Japan, Rosemary MacDonald, and Country Manager for South Korea, Suzie Chung.

MacDonald built her marketing career in Japan over the past 7 years and Chung is a distinguished wine journalist, educator, judge, influencer and author in South Korea.

Australian Grape & Wine Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said he was delighted at the appointments, which are funded though the Australian Government’s Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC) Program.

“Ms MacDonald and Ms Chung will be vitally important resources in two key markets that have been pinpointed for growth of Australian wine exports,” Battaglene said.

“The Australian Government recognizes the challenges facing exporters and has provided this investment to assist in the wine sector’s strategic and long-term efforts in Japan and South Korea.”

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Dr Martin Cole welcomed MacDonald and Chung to the new roles that will be based with Wine Australia.

“Ms MacDonald and Ms Chung will be a vital conduit between Australian wineries and the local wine trade in Japan and South Korea,” Dr Cole said.

“These new roles demonstrate the commitment of the Australian Government, Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia in supporting Australian wineries to diversify and intensify exports during a really challenging time. We welcome Ms MacDonald’s and Ms Chung’s extensive expertise in Japan and South Korea and look forward to their working closely with our wineries.”

Japan and South Korea are two key destinations for Australian wine, currently sitting at 8th and 11th largest export markets by value respectively, and both have opportunities for growth.

Exports to China, the once biggest export market for Australian wine, have plunged from over AU$1.3 billion to US$206 million in the past 12 months ended in June, after China imposed up to 218% punitive anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wines.

About Rosemary MacDonald

Rosemary MacDonald is passionate about wine and food and has built her marketing career in Japan over the past 7 years. She entered the industry as a Wine Ambassador in Tokyo for Pernod Ricard Winemakers, after graduating with a double degree in Japanese and International Business from the University of Wollongong (including an exchange at Sophia University, Tokyo), and gaining work experience in Japan’s hospitality and tourism industries. Since then, she has held a variety of positions within Pernod Ricard, most recently as Brand Manager for KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin and other white spirits. She holds WSET level 3.

About Suzie Chung

Suzie Chung is a distinguished wine journalist, educator, judge, influencer and author. She has been a journalist at Wine 21 Media since 2011 and is their International Media Cooperation Manager. Ms Chung also produces a wine blog and is co-author of the book <Wine is>. She is a WSET Program wine educator and technical editor of the WSET textbook. Ms Chung holds WSET level 3 and was awarded Dame Chevalier de Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne in 2017. Ms Chung successfully promoted New Zealand, Washington State and Oregon wines to Korean consumers in 2021 and 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...