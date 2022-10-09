Chinese holidaymakers opted for dining and drinking during national day holiday (pic: file image)

Chinese holidaymakers opted for dining and drinking during national day holiday (pic: file image)

China’s holidaymakers cut back on travels and tourism related spending during the Golden Week of October but spending on dining and alcoholic beverages are on the rise as Covid rules discourage mobility.

China’s holidaymakers cut back on travels and tourism related spending during the Golden Week of October but spending on dining and alcoholic beverages are on the rise as Covid rules discourage mobility.

From October 1 to 7, the country’s overall tourism revenue declined 26% to RMB 287 billion (US$40.3 billion) over a year ago, as shown by data released by Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

With travel spending dwindling, holidaymakers are pouring more money into local dining and drinks consumption.

With Covid restrictions still in place, travelling across China reduced (pic: file image)
With Covid restrictions still in place, travelling across China reduced (pic: file image)

According to data released by Hema, the supermarket chain owned by Alibaba, alcoholic beverage sales in general saw 15% growth during the week-long holiday compared with the same period last year. The supermarket has about 300 stores across the country.

China’s domestically produced Baijiu, beer and wine led the drinks category’s growth with Shanghai and Beijing spending the most.

Notably, white wine sales grew by 38% and rice wine recorded 30% growth, while sake and soju jumped by over 40% over the same period last year.

For imported spirits, gin and rum sales soared by 125% and 89% respectively.

Dining out in cities that have been previously hit hard by lockdowns was the first choice for Chinese consumers. In Shanghai, for instance, where the city came out of nearly 3 months of lockdown, spending at restaurants and bars surged to nearly RMB 7 billion, up by 18% compared with last year’s Golden Week.

In Zhejiang and Henan provinces, consumer spending at restaurants also recorded increases during the week-long holiday. On the day of National Day, expenditure at restaurants in Henan province soared 328%, according to official figures.

Tags:

Related News

Koreans drank 53 bottles of soju, 83 bottles of beer a year Korean soju (pic: 123rf)

Koreans drank 53 bottles of soju, 83 bottles of beer a year

2022-10-09
US leads WSET enrolment in academic year 2021-22 WSET saw student growth in 2021-22 academic year despite late resumption of business in China (pic: WSET)

US leads WSET enrolment in academic year 2021-22

2022-10-03
Pernod Ricard reports record sales and profits in 2022 Pernod Ricard brands (pic: Pernod Ricard)

Pernod Ricard reports record sales and profits in 2022

2022-09-05
What’s trending in China? Ren Zhengfei’s grim warning on economy Ren Zhengfei (pic: Caixin)

What’s trending in China? Ren Zhengfei’s grim warning on economy

2022-08-28
Australian and New Zealand disperse rumors of imports ban China and Australia's relations have sank to historic low (pic: iStock)

Australian and New Zealand disperse rumors of imports ban

2022-08-17
Breaking: China to suspend all imports from Australia & New Zealand China and Australia

Breaking: China to suspend all imports from Australia & New Zealand

2022-08-15

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: