Penfolds launches 2020 collection in Hong Kong

Led by 2016 Penfolds Grange and a superlative g4, Penfolds, the flagship wine brand under Treasury Wine Estates, has officially unveiled the new 2020 collection in Hong Kong.

Described as “sophisticated and sculptured”, the 2016 Grange “may politely nudge the classic 2004 and 2010. It would be brazen to rank any further back into the last millennium”, comments Peter Gago, Penfolds Chief Winemaker.

Adding to this year’s release, Penfolds launched a new wine blended from four vintages of Grange, aptly named Penfolds g4, following previous release of g3. The wine is a blend of four Granges, namely 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2016 vintages.

“These four Grange vintages are amongst our favourites of the last two decades. All so different – in every sense, not just climatically. The synergistic blending of these vintages worked perfectly from a quality, structural and style perspective”, says Gago. Only 2,500 bottles were filled, and the wine carries a retail price tag of AU$3,500 (US$2,530) each.

This year, the Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz commemorates the 60th anniversary since it was first made in 1960 by Max Schubert. Gago reflects on the significance of Bin 389 saying, “Put simply, Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz manifests all that is Penfolds … a wine that so many of us have grown with. This style extolls the wisdom of blending, as it does the synergies afforded by varietal and sourcing freedom.”

The Cabernet stable broadens this year with the sixth release of Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet, a contemporary 2018 expression of Cabernet which is released only in exceptional years.

“This 100% Cabernet dutifully puts its hand up to help champion the region” says Gago. “Vying for Bin 707 quality fruit its Coonawarra badge and French oak lodgings hold sway. Built differently, dressed differently”. Altogether different is the 2017 St Henri, a “masterclass of texture with silky, polished tannins” described by the company.

Not to be overshadowed by the reds, the four white wines released in this Collection continue to excite Penfolds winemakers. The 2019 release of Bin 311 Chardonnay, according to Gago, “struts across a wider cool-climate stage. An awakened and enlightened blend”. Other whites in the range include the 2018 Yattarna, 2018 Reserve Bin A Adelaide Hills Chardonnay and 2020 Bin 51 Eden Valley Riesling.

The Penfolds Collection 2020 includes:

2016 Grange

2018 Yattarna

2018 Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 RWT Bin 798 Barossa Valley Shiraz

2018 Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 Magill Estate Shiraz

2017 St Henri Shiraz

2019 Reserve Bin A Adelaide Hills Chardonnay

2018 Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz

2018 Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz

2018 Bin 28 Shiraz

2018 Bin 128 Coonawarra Shiraz

2018 Bin 138 Barossa Valley Shiraz Grenache Mataro

2019 Bin 23 Pinot Noir

2019 Bin 311 Chardonnay

2020 Bin 51 Eden Valley Riesling